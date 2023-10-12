Logo
Israel declines to publish number of Gaza rocket interceptions, unlike in previous wars
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system launches defensive rockets to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from near Sderot in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip above Ashkelon, as seen from near Sderot in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israel's military indicated on Thursday that it would not publish the number of interceptions of Palestinian rockets that it has carried out in the Gaza war, citing concern that such information would help Hamas.

"I'm not going to tell the enemy the number of our intercepts," spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters, outlining what appeared to be a departure from past wartime policy.

Israeli officials have previously said they were planning for possible strains on their supplies of anti-rocket interception missiles in the event of especially heavy fighting.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

