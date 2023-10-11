Logo
Israel fires back after Syrian shells land in Israeli territory -military
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbour landed in open areas on Israeli territory, Israel's military said.

A source in southern Syria said a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets toward Israel.

The development raises fears the violence could lead to a wider war, as Israel trades cross-border salvoes with Lebanon's Hezbollah and battles Hamas militants in Gaza.

The military said its soldiers had fired "toward the origin of the launching in Syria". It did not provide details.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

(Reporting by Emily Rose and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

