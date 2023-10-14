Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel gives Palestine's Red Crescent until 1300 GMT to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel gives Palestine's Red Crescent until 1300 GMT to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GAZA CITY : The Palestinian Red Crescent Society received an order from Israeli forces on Saturday with a new deadline to evacuate its Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City by 1300 GMT (16:00 pm local), according to a statement.

An initial deadline was given for 0300 GMT (06:00 am local) but was later extended.

However, the association said they cannot evacuate the hospital and it is obliged under a humanitarian mandate to continue providing services to the sick and wounded, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.