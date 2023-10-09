Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Israel's military pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday (Oct 8) and killed hundreds of people a day after a surprise attack by Hamas militants left some 700 Israelis dead, the worst attack on Israeli soil in decades.
ISRAEL TARGETS GAZA
- Israeli bombing on Sunday targeted the homes of Hamas officials, but also hit housing blocks, tunnels and a mosque, killing at least 400 people. The retaliation was complicated by an unknown number of Israeli hostages held in the area.
- Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli campaign in Gaza would "change reality for generations".
- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction".
HAMAS PLANNING
- Hamas carried out a careful campaign of deception to pull of its stunning attack, accounts from Hamas and Israeli sources show.
UNITED STATES AID
- President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that the US was sending additional assistance for Israel's military.
- US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that the US will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel. REUTERS
