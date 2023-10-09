Logo
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know

Israel's military pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday (Oct 8) and killed hundreds of people a day after a surprise attack by Hamas militants left some 700 Israelis dead, the worst attack on Israeli soil in decades.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, on Oct 8, 2023. Reuters

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, on Oct 8, 2023.

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
ISRAEL TARGETS GAZA

  • Israeli bombing on Sunday targeted the homes of Hamas officials, but also hit housing blocks, tunnels and a mosque, killing at least 400 people. The retaliation was complicated by an unknown number of Israeli hostages held in the area.
  • Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli campaign in Gaza would "change reality for generations".
  • The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction".

HAMAS PLANNING

  • Hamas carried out a careful campaign of deception to pull of its stunning attack, accounts from Hamas and Israeli sources show.

UNITED STATES AID

  • President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that the US was sending additional assistance for Israel's military.
  • US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that the US will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel. REUTERS

