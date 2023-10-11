Logo
Israel killed at least 1,000 Gaza infiltrators, reinforcing nationwide - military
Israeli soldiers respond to an alert of an apparent security incident, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli troops have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza in incursions that began at the weekend, and have reinforced all communities in Israel as hostilities spread to other fronts, the military said on Wednesday.

In quotes carried by Israel Hayom newspaper online, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that among Hamas targets destroyed in a Gaza counter-offensive was an advanced system for tracking aircraft.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

