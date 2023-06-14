Logo
Israel launches missiles over Damascus -Syrian state news agency
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
:An Israeli air strike targeting Syria's capital Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue)

