Israel military says status of post-war Gaza under discussion, 'global issue'

JERUSALEM :An Israeli military spokesman said on Tuesday that the status of the Gaza Strip after Israel's planned ground assault on the Palestinian enclave would be a "global issue" for discussion by Israel's politicians and with other countries.

"We've had all kinds of end games," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media during a news briefing, in response to a question about whether Israel's military planned to stay and govern Gaza after its ground invasion.

"The cabinet is also discussing what that could look like ... this is also a global issue, what the situation will look like in this region," he said.

Israel is preparing a ground assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza in response to the militant group's deadly attack on nearby towns and kibbutzes in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israeli forces have carried out their heaviest ever bombings of the blockaded, besieged enclave since the Hamas attack and are massing ground troops for the assault.

In 2005, Israel quit Gaza, which it had captured from Egypt in 1967. It imposed a blockade in 2007 when Hamas took over the territory. The only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel borders Egypt.

Hagari said the military had "presented an operational plan" to the Israeli cabinet but did not elaborate.

"Gaza borders other countries ... So when we say things on the final status, they will combine the orders of the political level and the military," Hagari said.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar, writing by John Davison, editing by Nick Macfie)