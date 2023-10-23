Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Palestinians inspect the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

Palestinians inspect the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israel's military said on Monday that ground forces mounted limited raids into the Gaza Strip overnight to fight Palestinian gunmen and that air strikes were being focussed on sites where Hamas was assembling to attack any wider Israeli invasion.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 222 people had now been confirmed as taken hostage during the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught by Hamas.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.