Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel moves to evacute villages abutting Lebanon border
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel moves to evacute villages abutting Lebanon border

FILE PHOTO: Israeli tanks are seen on a road near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israeli tanks are seen on a road near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within 2 km (1 mile) of the Lebanese border, the military said on Monday following hostilities with Hezbollah in parallel to the spiralling war in Gaza.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday. Israeli media said a civilian was killed.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.