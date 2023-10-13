Logo
Israel says 'deeply disappointed' over lack of China condemnation of Hamas attack
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israel's foreign ministry on Friday said it expressed "deep disappointment" in a call with the Chinese envoy to the Middle East over China's lack of condemnation of Hamas's weekend attack.

"The ambassador expressed Israel's deep disappointment with Chinese announcements and statements about the recent events in the south, where there was no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza," the statement said.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; editing by Christina Fincher)

