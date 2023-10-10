Logo
Israel says no aerial infiltration from Syria or Lebanon after alert
Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had found no aerial infiltration from Syria or Lebanon after scrambling forces in response to a report it had received.

Israel is on high alert for any spread of its Gaza war to the north, where on Monday it repelled a Lebanese border incursion.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

