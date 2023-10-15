Logo
Israel strikes back after Syria rockets set off sirens -military
Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
JERUSALEM :Israel's military said on Saturday its artillery had struck Syrian areas from which two rockets were fired toward Israeli territory, falling in open areas.

The military also said it had fired an interceptor toward what it described as a "suspicious target" that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. It did not provide details.

The Syrian projectiles set off sirens in the northern Israeli town of Alma, near the Lebanese border, and in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights town of Avnei Eitan, the military said.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah and militants in Syria in recent days, a wider conflict over its northern border as it battles Islamist Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip following a deadly attack in Israel.

(Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

