Israel tours should be avoided, tourists should stay in hotels - Tourism Ministry

LONDON : Tours of Israel should be avoided, Israel's Ministry of Tourism said in a note sent to local tour agencies, as the country indicated it could be planning a ground assault on Gaza in response to Palestinian militant group Hamas' weekend attack.

Driven by historical tours to places like Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the West Bank, as well as beach holidays in Tel Aviv, tourism in Israel makes up around 3.6per cent of total employment, according to OECD data.

A number of tour groups around Israel called off their planned events this weekend and in the coming days and have offered refunds for future tours to customers.

Tourists stuck in the country have sought to book flights out of Israel, with the Swiss and Icelandic governments organizing special flights out of the country for their citizens.

The note, seen by Reuters and sent around on Sunday, added that those on cruises should stay on their ships, while other tourists should remain in their hotels.

"In general, please stay near protected places and act according to the instructions of the Home Command," the note said.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Jan Harvey and Tomasz Janowski)