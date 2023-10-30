Logo
Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrest
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
JERUSALEM :Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in the Russian Republic of Dagestan.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. "The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement said.

Israeli media aired footage from Makhachkala airport in Dagestan appearing to show scores of youths, incensed at the Gaza war, storming the tarmac in search of passengers from a flight that had been due to land from Tel Aviv.

"Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

