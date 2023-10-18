Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt- PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt- PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden's visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden's visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israel will not allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza from the Israeli side of the border but will not block aid coming from Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"In light of President (Joseph) Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the souther Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

"Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our hostages are not returned," it added.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.