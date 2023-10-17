Logo
Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas armed commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza
Ayman Nofal (2nd R), a top Hamas armed commander, is greeted by his relatives upon his arrival to his home in Nusairat in the Central Gaza strip February 5, 2011/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
GAZA : Israeli air strike killed senior Hamas armed commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza, the Hamas armed wing Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday.

A member of the higher military council of Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades, Nofal was in charge of the Central Gaza area in the armed wing.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Alison Williams)

