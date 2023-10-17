Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas armed commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza
GAZA : Israeli air strike killed senior Hamas armed commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza, the Hamas armed wing Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday.
A member of the higher military council of Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades, Nofal was in charge of the Central Gaza area in the armed wing.
(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Alison Williams)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...