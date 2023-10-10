Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli air strikes hit residences, schools across Gaza -UN rights chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli air strikes hit residences, schools across Gaza -UN rights chief

Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : Israeli air operations have struck residential buildings, including large tower blocks, as well as schools and U.N. buildings across Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties, the United Nations Human Rights chief said on Tuesday, citing information gathered by his office.

"International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks," Volker Turk said in a statement.

In response to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's announcement of a tightened blockade for the Gaza strip, Turk said that "sieges" that endanger the lives of civilians are prohibited under international law.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.