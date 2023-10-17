Logo
Israeli army says killed four people trying to infiltrate from Lebanon
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
JERUSALEM/BEIRUT :Israel's military said it killed four people who had tried to cross the fence bordering Lebanon and plant an explosive device on Tuesday, as violence ignited by the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas rumbled on at the frontier.

An Israeli army statement did not say where the incident took place.

The heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group has been trading fire with Israeli forces along the border on a near daily basis, in the most serious escalation at the frontier since a major war 17 years ago.

The Israeli military also said it received a report of "shooting toward the town of Metula", without providing further details.

A security source in Lebanon reported an exchange of fire across the border near Metula. Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported "fierce Israeli shelling" on Lebanese territory across the border from Metula.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar in Jerusalem and Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christina Fincher)

