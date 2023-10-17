Israeli army spokesman says next phase of war may be different from expectations

JERUSALEM : The Israeli military is getting ready for the next phase of its campaign against the Gaza Strip but plans may not conform to widespread expectations of an imminent ground offensive, an army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing for the next stages of war. We haven't said what they will be. Everybody's talking about the ground offensive. It might be something different," Lt Colonel Richard Hecht told a regular briefing with reporters.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)