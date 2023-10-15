Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli attack on Syrian Aleppo airport puts it out of service
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli attack on Syrian Aleppo airport puts it out of service

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Israel has launched an air strike against Syria's Aleppo Airport late on Saturday that put it out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service," the ministry added.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airport just got to service on Saturday after simultaneous missile attacks by Israeli forces on the airports in Syria's capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo had damaged the runways and put both hubs out of service on Thursday.

The Damascus airport is still out of service.

Sources have said strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.