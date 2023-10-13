Logo
Israeli embassy staffer assaulted in Beijing - Israel Foreign Ministry
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
BEIJING : A staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the person was in a stable condition and is being treated in hospital.

The attack did not happen within the embassy compound itself, the statement said, which is just one embassy over from that of the United States and in an area with a number of other embassies and a heavy police presence.

An investigation into the attack is underway, the statement said.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Ethan Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

