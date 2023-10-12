Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli envoy says Japan should be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli envoy says Japan should be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine

Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Israel's ambassador to Japan said on Thursday that his host country should be "vigilant" and look at what Hamas was doing with the aid it extends to Palestinians.

Hamas militants breached the border fence enclosing the Gaza Strip enclave at the weekend, rampaging through towns and villages and killing 1,200 people while taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military has said.

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution, and the death toll there has risen to 1,200, Palestinian media reported, citing Gaza's health ministry.

"Japan should be vigilant and look at what Hamas is doing with the aid," Gilan Cohen said at a press conference. He commended Japan for acknowledging the Hamas attacks as "terrorism" and for saying Israel had a right to defend itself.

Japan, which calls for a political solution to allow Israel and a future independent Palestinian state to coexist, provides assistance to Palestinians through various schemes. That assistance totalled US$2.3 billion over the last decade, according to a foreign ministry document issued in June.

Resource-poor Japan imports more than 90per cent of its crude oil from the Middle East.

"We firmly condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu told a regularly scheduled press conference on Thursday.

"At the same time, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming more serious day by day and we are closely monitoring the situation in the region with serious concern," Matsuno said.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.