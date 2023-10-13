Logo
Israeli military denies allegation it's using white phosphorus in Gaza
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military said on Friday it has made no use of white phosphorus in its Gaza war this week, in an apparent denial of a Human Rights Watch report.

"The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false," it said in a statement.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

