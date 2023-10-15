Logo
Israeli military preparing for 'significant ground operations'
Israeli tanks and military vehicles take position near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military said on Saturday its forces were preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans as expectations grew of an imminent invasion of the Gaza Strip, a week after Hamas gunmen launched a devastating attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its forces were deployed across the country, increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, "with an emphasis on significant ground operations".

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

