Israeli military revises call on Gazans to flee to Egypt
FILE PHOTO: Palestinians gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Briefing foreign reporters, Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht said he would advise Palestinian refugees to "get out" through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

His office then issued a statement. "Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed," it said.

On Monday evening, Egyptian security sources and a witness said operations at Rafah had been disrupted by what they described as a strike on the Gaza side.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sonali Paul)

