Israeli military says deploying against possible infiltration from Lebanon
An Israeli soldier walks past a tank near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israel's military said it deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon on Monday, which a local radio station said appeared to have taken place in the central part of the countries' border.

Tensions in Israel's north have surged as it battles Palestinian Hamas gunmen who staged a mass-infiltration from the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

"A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area," the military said in a statement.

Israel's Army Radio gave the location as near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

