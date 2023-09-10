Logo
Israeli military says failed rocket launch attempt made from West Bank
Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military said a failed rocket launch attempt was carried out on Sunday from the occupied West Bank, and the armed branch of the Hamas group calling itself Al-Ayyash group claimed responsibility for the launch.

While rocket launch attempts from the West Bank are rare, there has been an uptick in recent months. Earlier this year, the military said two rockets were launched from the West Bank city of Jenin and landed within Palestinian territory.

The West Bank, which is among the areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence over the last 18 months amid long-deadlocked, U.S.-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

(Reporting by Emily Rose, Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

