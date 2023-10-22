Logo
Israeli military says mistakenly hit Egyptian position near Gaza border
Israeli military says mistakenly hit Egyptian position near Gaza border

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli military said on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sorrow regarding the incident," it said in a statement, giving no further details.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

