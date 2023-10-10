Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli military says US assistance may stave off regional escalation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli military says US assistance may stave off regional escalation

Israeli soldiers scan an area while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel,, near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers scan an area while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel,, near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : U.S. naval deployments close to Israel as it battles Hamas in the Gaza Strip may stave off any regional escalation, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that Israel would also receive U.S. supplies to help prevent future shortfalls.

"When you have that American shadow coming through it sends a message, maybe to people in further places, to stay out of this," Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters.

"There's going to be some equipment coming," he added, when asked about possible U.S. defence supplies, about which he did not elaborate. "We potentially could be stretched at some point, if this expands."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Michael Perry)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.