Israeli military still looking into killing of Reuters journalist - spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films Ukrainian woman Zhanna Lishchynska (not pictured) during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films Ukrainian woman Zhanna Lishchynska (not pictured) during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israel's military is still looking into the killing of a Reuters journalist in Lebanon near the border with Israel, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Reuters event, we're still looking into it. I'm looking at the footage and we'll come out with an answer when we're ready. A tragic event," Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told a regular press briefing.

Issam Abdallah, a Reuters visual journalist, was killed on Friday when rocket fire hit a group of reporters who had been covering cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters. Several other journalists were wounded.

(Reporting by James MacKenzie, John Davison; Editing by Jon Boyle)

