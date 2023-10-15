Logo
Israeli official: Iran trying to deploy arms in or through Syria
Iranians attend a rally in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
JERUSALEM :A senior Israeli official accused Iran on Sunday of trying to open a second war front by deploying weapons in or through Syria as Israel steps up a counter-offensive in Gaza to the south.

Responding to a post of the X social-media platform that posited such a scenario, Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel's Foreign Ministry, said: "They (Iranians) are."

The original post also said "the Israelis are determined to prevent" such developments. To that, Zarka responded" "We are."

Syria accused Israel of carrying out strikes against Damascus and Aleppo airports last week.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)

