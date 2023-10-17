Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli official sees US 'involvement' if Gaza war spreads
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli official sees US 'involvement' if Gaza war spreads

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israel's national security adviser predicted on Tuesday that the United States would get "involved" if the Gaza war escalated to the point where Iran and Hezbollah joined in on behalf of Hamas.

In a televised briefing, Tzachi Hanegbi noted expressions of support by U.S. President Joe Biden, which included U.S. naval deployments in the Mediterranean and a public warning to the Lebanese group and to Tehran to stay out of the fighting.

"He is making clear to our enemies that if they even imagine taking part in the offensive against the citizens of Israel, there will be American involvement here," Hanegbi said.

"Israel will not be alone ... A U.S. force is here and it is ready," he added, without elaborating.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.