Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza war entered second stage with ground operation
JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza was the second stage in a war against the Islamist group Hamas that would be long and difficult.
Speaking at a news conference, he said every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and James Mackenzie; editing by David Evans)
Read more of the latest in