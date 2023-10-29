Logo
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza war entered second stage with ground operation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jerusalem, October 24, 2023. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza was the second stage in a war against the Islamist group Hamas that would be long and difficult.

Speaking at a news conference, he said every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and James Mackenzie; editing by David Evans)

