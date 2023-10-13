Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning

JERUSALEM :Israeli shelling struck a Lebanese army observation post at the border on Friday, three sources in Lebanon told Reuters, after the Israeli military warned of a suspected armed infiltration that it said it was responding to with artillery fire.

One Lebanese source, a well-placed security source, said Palestinian groups had tried an armed infiltration that included an attempt to breach the border fence near the Lebanese town of Alma Al-Shaab.

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows.

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite Aalma El-Chaeb.

The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.

Lebanese state media reported that shells struck near Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra, the sites of repeated clashes in the past week, the deadliest at the border since Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war in 2006.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; writing by Dan Williams; editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)