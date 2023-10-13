Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning

Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning
Smoke rises after Israeli shelling , as seen from Lebanese side, near the border with Israel, in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning
Smoke rises after Israeli shelling , as seen from Lebanese side, near the border with Israel, in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM :Israeli shelling struck a Lebanese army observation post at the border on Friday, three sources in Lebanon told Reuters, after the Israeli military warned of a suspected armed infiltration that it said it was responding to with artillery fire.

One Lebanese source, a well-placed security source, said Palestinian groups had tried an armed infiltration that included an attempt to breach the border fence near the Lebanese town of Alma Al-Shaab.

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows.

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite Aalma El-Chaeb.

The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.

Lebanese state media reported that shells struck near Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra, the sites of repeated clashes in the past week, the deadliest at the border since Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war in 2006.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; writing by Dan Williams; editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.