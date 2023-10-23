Logo
Israeli soldier killed during raid in Gaza, military says
Israeli soldier killed during raid in Gaza, military says

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
JERUSALEM : An Israeli soldier was killed by an anti-tank missile on Sunday during a raid into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the military said.

Israeli troops have been conducting raids across the border, which the military says are meant to clear the area and gather intelligence about missing people and captives being held by militant group Hamas in the enclave.

"An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier was killed, one was moderately injured, and two were lightly injured as a result of an anti-tank missile launched toward an IDF tank and an engineering vehicle," the military said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by John Stonestreet)

