Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli troops kill Hamas man who army says attacked post in West Bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli troops kill Hamas man who army says attacked post in West Bank

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RAMALLAH, West Bank : Israeli soldiers on Friday killed a member of the Hamas Islamist group who the army said was among assailants who threw fire bombs at a military post in the occupied West Bank.

The military said the attack on the post was near Psagot, an Israeli settlement.

"Soldiers conducting routine activity at the scene identified the suspects and responded with live fire. Two assailants were neutralized and transferred to receive medical treatment," it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one of the men later died of his wounds. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip but has strong support in the West Bank as well, claimed the man as a member.

Violence in the West Bank has raged for more than a year, amid stepped-up Israeli military raids, increased settler assaults on Palestinian villages, and a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Grant McCool)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.