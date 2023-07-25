Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash

Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash
A general view of the car in which, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash
A member of the Israeli troops stands guard at the scene where the car in which, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash
Israeli troops inspect the scene where, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM :Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister and army said.

The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the three as its members and said in a statement they had died in a clash.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Twitter the incident took place at Mount Gerizim, a Samaritan community overlooking Nablus.

Violence in the West Bank has surged for over a year, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages. Nablus and the nearby northern West Bank city of Jenin have seen especially intense clashes.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar and Ali Sawafta; Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Kim Coghill, Stephen Coates and Andrew Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.