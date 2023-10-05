Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
A Palestinian protestor kicks a tear-gas canister during clashes with the Israeli forces, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Members of the Israeli forces stand guard during clashes with Palestinians, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
A military vehicle is seen at a shooting scene near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
A Palestinian protestor pushes a burning tyre during clashes with the Israeli forces, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Military items which Palestinian gunmen say were seized from Israeli forces in a gunfight are displayed, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TULKARM, West Bank :Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, in which five soldiers were also wounded, sources on both sides said.

The two Palestinians were in a car from which shots were fired at an Israeli vehicle near the town of Tulkarm, the military said. Following a pursuit, soldiers shot both of the Palestinians in a gunfight and recovered an assault rifle from their car, it said.

The Hamas Islamist militant group claimed the slain Palestinians, aged 23 and 27, as its members.

Hamas and another armed faction, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said they had inflicted Israeli casualties in gun and bomb ambushes in a separate clash within Tulkarm.

The army said five Israeli soldiers were wounded in that incident, as they detained a Palestinian militant. Islamic Jihad said one of its members was in Israeli custody.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence in recent months amid an almost decade-old impasse in U.S.-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.