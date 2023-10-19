Israelis near Gaza decry lack of help as long war looms

Israel has responded with a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza, where authorities say nearly 3,500 people have been killed.

Ahead of a looming Israeli ground offensive in the territory to "destroy" Hamas, classified by the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group, Sderot's city authorities have urged residents to evacuate.

'I JUST WANT TO GET OUT'

Miriam Shmailov, a 29-year-old homemaker, was rushing to do just that after her apartment building was hit by a rocket.

"I'm too scared, I just want to get out of here," she said, holding bags of her children's clothes.

Israel has offered buses to hotels in other cities for Sderot's 30,000 residents, but around 4,000 remain in the city.

Some, like Ms Shmailov, are struggling to leave due to a lack of help from the authorities.

"We can't wait anymore," she said, as she prepared to travel more than three hours with her family in a volunteer's car.

Ravit Naor, a journalist who volunteered to drive Ms Shmailov to safety at a hotel in Eliat, questioned why officials weren't doing more to help.

The government just goes "blah-blah" when it's "time to act", she said of Israel's response.

"It's volunteers like me who are helping people leave, in our personal cars.

"We shouldn't have to pay for gas, parking."

Ms Naor decried what she said was a lack of interest or aid from the Israeli government in the south, calling it "far from sufficient".