Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel's main union to discuss declaring general strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel's main union to discuss declaring general strike

An aerial view shows protesters holding an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jersusalem July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

An aerial view shows protesters holding an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jersusalem July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Published July 24, 2023
Updated July 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : The head of Israel's main public sector union said on Monday he would meet with other union officials to discuss the possibility of declaring a general strike after parliament ratified a key element in a controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation, has been trying to mediate a compromise between the government and opposition. The differences were minor but mediation efforts failed due to political whims, he said.

"From this moment on, any unilateral progress in the reform will have serious consequences ... Either things will progress with broad agreement or they will not progress at all," said Bar-David.

Bar-David said he would meet with Histadrut officials to declare a "general labor dispute in the economy," and will "activate it if necessary until a complete shutdown is achieved."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.