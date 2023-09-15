Logo
Israel's Netanyahu to meet US President Biden during trip to UN next week, PM's office says
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he attends an economic forum at Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly next week, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Thursday, without specifying the exact location of the meeting.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to his office.

The statement also said Netanyahu would deliver an address to the General Assembly on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Chris Reese)

