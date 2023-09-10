Israel's Netanyahu to visit Silicon Valley, New York next week
JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit California's Silicon Valley next week before traveling to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, his office said on Sunday.
Netanyahu's office did not give specific details of who he would be meeting.
Israeli news website YNet reported the visit to Silicon Valley would focus on strengthening ties in the field of artificial intelligence.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by James Mackenzie)
