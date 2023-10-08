Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas

JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance" against Hamas after the Palestinian militant movement launched a surprise attack on Saturday, killing more than 150 Israelis and taking numerous captives.

In a brief video address, he said Hamas would be held responsible for the well-being of the captives and said Israel would settle the score with anyone who harmed them.

