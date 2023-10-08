Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits on a Black Hawk helicopter as he visits the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks as he visits at the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance" against Hamas after the Palestinian militant movement launched a surprise attack on Saturday, killing more than 150 Israelis and taking numerous captives.

In a brief video address, he said Hamas would be held responsible for the well-being of the captives and said Israel would settle the score with anyone who harmed them.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.