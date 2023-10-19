Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel's war economic aid package to be bigger than during COVID -Fin Min
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel's war economic aid package to be bigger than during COVID -Fin Min

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends an inauguration event for Israel's new light rail line for the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, in Petah Tikva, Israel, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends an inauguration event for Israel's new light rail line for the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, in Petah Tikva, Israel, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Israel's government was preparing an economic aid package for those impacted by attacks by Hamas militants that will be "bigger and broader" than during the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Smotrich said Israel's economy and fiscal position - such as a low debt-to-GDP ratio - was strong enough to support the military and civilian war efforts as needed.

"We have money and we will use it now for everything that is needed with a generous hand," Smotrich said. "We have stopped everything that is not important in the budget and we are diverting everything to the needs of the war and supporting the economy."

He added that in the coming days Israel would increase the budget framework in parliament to create "maximum flexibility for ourselves".

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.