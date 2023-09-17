Logo
Italian military jet crashes during exercise, killing 5-year-old girl
Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
TURIN/MILAN : An Italian military jet crashed during an exercise in Turin, hitting a car and killing a five-year-old girl, while the pilot survived, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Massimo Pinca; editing by Jason Neely)

