Italy arrests 58 people suspected of international drug trafficking
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
MILAN : Italy's tax police said on Tuesday that 58 people had been arrested in Italy and Spain on suspicion of international drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud.

"Searches, arrests and seizures are ongoing throughout the country and abroad," Italy's Guardia di Finanza said in a statement, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Federico Maccioni, Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Alison Williams)

