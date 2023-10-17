Italy arrests 58 people suspected of international drug trafficking

MILAN : Italy's tax police said on Tuesday that 58 people had been arrested in Italy and Spain on suspicion of international drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud.

"Searches, arrests and seizures are ongoing throughout the country and abroad," Italy's Guardia di Finanza said in a statement, without elaborating.

