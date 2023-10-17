Logo
Italy arrests two people in counter-terrorism operation
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
MILAN : Italian authorities carried out a counter-terrorism operation early on Tuesday that led to the arrest of an Egyptian citizen and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin, police said in a statement.

The operation was coordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office and the two suspects have been charged for being members of a terrorist group and for inciting terror offences.

"This morning two people were arrested on charges of terrorism," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Rai-Radio Anch'io.

He added that the alert level had already been raised and authorities were working to prevent potential threats.

Asked if the country could expect terror attacks such as the one that struck Belgium late on Monday, Tajani said there were no specific threats towards Italy at the moment.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Christina Fincher)

