Italy fears 'incalculable' regional consequences after attack on Israel
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks on the day of the informal meeting of European heads of state or government takes place in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
MILAN : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling for a rapid de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its widening would have "incalculable consequences", her office said on Monday.

Meloni expressed her concerns in a call with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, in which she confirmed Italy's support for Lebanon's security and stability "at this delicate juncture".

Italy is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil), with around 1,100 troops out of a total of just under 10,000, according to the mission's website.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

