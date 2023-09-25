Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Italy learned with "astonishment" of German funding to migrant charities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy learned with "astonishment" of German funding to migrant charities

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane//File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has written to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz telling him she learned with "astonishment" of a German government initiative to finance migrant charity groups operating in the Mediterranean.

"I have learned with astonishment that your administration - without coordinating with the Italian government - has allegedly decided to support with substantial funds non-governmental organisations engaged in the reception of irregular migrants on Italian territory and in rescues in the Mediterranean Sea," the letter, seen by Reuters, said.

The letter is dated Sept. 23.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Friday Berlin was implementing a parliamentary financial support programme for both civilian sea rescue and projects on land, and had completed the review of two applications.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.