Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

ROME : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on air.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on Facebook. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.

The couple have a young daughter.

Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier and Meloni ally.

