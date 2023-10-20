Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on air.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on Facebook. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.

The couple have a young daughter.

Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier and Meloni ally.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.